Form One boarding school enrolment should follow health guidelines – Govt

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said that enrolment of Form One boarding school students should follow health and safety guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities, while school heads have been advised to pursue online learning avenues as educational institutions remain closed.

The opening of schools was deferred from the initially stipulated date of 4 January after the announcement of a lockdown which followed a spike in Covid-19 cases around the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said enrolment should be guided by steps set by relevant health bodies.

“It has come to our attention that there is some misunderstanding with regards Form 1 boarding school enrolment. Heads of schools are advised that as they do their normal enrolment, they must follow the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and World Health Organisation protocols and guidelines on Covid-19.

School heads are further advised that schools remain closed. Meanwhile, they are encouraged to continue finding ways of reaching learners without face-to-face contact,” the statement read.