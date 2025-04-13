Former Bosso CEO granted bail

Peter Matika
FORMER Highlanders Football Club chief executive officer Brian Busani Moyo and Bulawayo Chiefs administrator Andrew Mandigora have been granted bail following their arrest over a controversial player transfer deal that allegedly defrauded the two Bulawayo-based clubs.
The pair appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Beverly Madzikatire yesterday and were each granted US$200 bail. They are facing fraud charges involving a US$5 000 shortfall in the transfer fees of two players. The matter was remanded to 28 April.
As part of their bail conditions, Moyo (54) and Mandigora (56) were ordered to report to the police once every week, reside at their given addresses and refrain from interfering with State witnesses until the case is finalised.
At the centre of the scandal is the transfer of players Never Rauzhi and Marlven Hativagoni from Bulawayo Chiefs to Highlanders FC. According to court records, the clubs had agreed on a total transfer fee of US$18 000. Moyo and Mandigora had been appointed by their respective clubs to oversee the negotiations.
However, the State alleges the two administrators connived to defraud Highlanders by preparing two separate sets of transfer agreements. The first agreement — reflecting the agreed US$18 000 — was retained by Mandigora and filed with Bulawayo Chiefs. The second, inflated version, quoting US$23 000, was used by Moyo to solicit funds from Highlanders FC.
“Armed with the second set of transfer agreements, Moyo misrepresented to Highlanders Football Club that the transfers cost US$23 000. Acting on this misrepresentation, the club paid Moyo the full amount in instalments,” read part of the court papers.
The two allegedly paid Bulawayo Chiefs the actual agreed amount of US$18 000 and split the remaining US$5 000 between themselves, prejudicing Highlanders Football Club of the difference.
The fraud came to light when Highlanders executive chairman, Colonel (Retired) Kenneth Mhlophe, contacted Bulawayo Chiefs owner Mr Lovemore Sibanda to confirm the official transfer fee — only to be told it had been US$18 000.
The fallout was swift. Moyo resigned from his post in disgrace, amid accusations that he had masterminded the scheme.
The scandal, which has shaken the Highlanders camp revealed a web of inflated invoices, backdoor negotiations and alleged collusion between officials.
In the aftermath, Highlanders have moved to stabilise operations by appointing executive committee member Mr Kindman Ndlovu as interim chief executive.
Bulawayo Chiefs have since suspended Mandigora, citing serious breaches of the club’s integrity and financial protocols.
Moyo tendered his resignation before disciplinary hearings could formally begin.