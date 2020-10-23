Former Bosso coach Tsengwa dies

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders assistant coach, Reuben “Exe” Tsengwa has died.

Tsengwa died at the age of 60 Thursday after a lengthy illness. His sister, Shylet Mpofu said while his brother had been unwell for a while, he had actually shown signs of recovery before his death on Thursday. He is survived by three children, one boy and two girls.

Mourners are gathered at Q44 Mzilikazi. The family is making plans to lay him to rest on Saturday.

A defensive midfielder during his playing days, Tsengwa came through the Highlanders ranks and went up to the reserve team before he left for Gweru United where he played most of his senior football.

When he retired from playing, Tsengwa came back to Highlanders as a coach where he started off with the juniors and was promoted to the first team under Methembe Ndlovu in 2006, the year Highlanders last won the championship, which saw them take part in the 2007 Caf Champions League. Tsengwa took over in July 2008 as Highlanders caretaker coach when Ndlovu was fired in what turned out to be one of the worst seasons for Highlanders. He took charge of the team until the end of the season.

The late Tsengwa reunited with Ndlovu at Bantu Rovers where he worked as a juniors coach.

@Mdawini_29