Former Bosso keeper cries foul

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders goalkeeper, Prosper Matutu is targeting a move to a team in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after asking Bosso to terminate his contract last month.

The 27-year-old Matutu requested that Bosso bring to an end his contract which was due to expire at the end of July after being informed that the club intended to loan him out to Bulawayo City, something he was not comfortable with.

“I want to move to any PSL team where I can command a first term jersey, I don’t want to play in Division One because that’s a lower level for me. My wish is to join a big cub like Ngezi, Caps United, Dynamos or Chicken Inn. Highlanders will always be home, I am sure I will make a return one day but I was not happy with the way I was treated,’’ Matutu said.

What pains Matutu is that he was made to sign a new contract in August last year, which to him was an indication that he was part of future plans at Highlanders, only to be informed last month that he was being sent on loan.

“I should have been informed that they did not have me in their plans for 2019 otherwise I wouldn’t have signed a new contract. I am hoping to secure a team before the PSL transfer window closes at the end of March. For now I am training on my own to stay fit,’’ he said.

Highlanders have since signed Wellington Muuya and Alfred Chiname as replacements for Matutu and Nedrick Madeya who were backups for Ariel Sibanda last season. Matutu joined Highlanders in 2008 as a junior and got promoted to the first team in 2010. In 2014, he spent six months training with Dynamos but failed to secure a contract at the Glamour Boys.

He signed for Bulawayo City in 2015 when they were still in the Zifa Southern Region Division One before he went back to Highlanders midway into the season. In 2018, Matutu was in between the sticks for Highlanders in three league matches and one cup fixture.

Highlanders fans will always remember Matutu for his brilliant penalty saves against Harare City in the Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shield final at Barbourfields Stadium in July 2016. Matutu twice denied Harare City from the spot to ensure Highlanders won the match 4-2 on penalties to lift the ZNA Charities Shield for the second time in a row.

