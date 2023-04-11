Former Bosso players square off in Botswana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EX-HIGHLANDERS Football Club pair of Daniel Msendami and Nqobizitha Masuku are confident that their Botswana championship chasing Jwaneng Football Club will bounce back to winning ways when they take on Sua Flamingoes on Wednesday.

Jwaneng Galaxy, top of the Botswana Premier Soccer league log with 50 points from 20 games suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, going down 2-0 at home to defending champions Gaborone United.

The table toppers travel to Sowa Town where they will face Sua Flamingoes in one of the four rescheduled Week 19 games. Also in action on Wednesday will be Taurai Mangwiro’s third placed Orapa United who host Mogoditshane Fighters. Defending champions Gaborone United face relegation threatened Holy Ghost with Township Rollers taking on Police XI.

Most sought after winger Msendami expects a tough fixture against Sua Flamingoes.

“It’ going to be a demanding game for us but we just have to get over that defeat to Gaborone United and try to get a positive point. We’ll keep fighting,” said Msendami.

The winger has attracted lots of interest from South Africa’s Premiership clubs among those being Supersport United and Maritzburg United.

Masuku said: “All games are tricky and they bring different challenges but it’s the attitude and desire to get better that makes a difference. Sua Flamingoes have been doing well of late and it’s going to be a big game for us.”

Sua Flamingoes are on position eight with 29 points and would want to cement their top eight slot.

Home to five Zimbabwean players, Cleopas Dube, Dominic Chungwa, Rodi Sibanda, Mcebisi Moyo and Tendai Nyamusi, Sua Flamingoes head to Wednesday’s encounter bubbling with confidence after beating BDF XI 2-1. Dube rose from the bench to strike a brace in his team’s last victory.

Follow on Twitter @ZililoR