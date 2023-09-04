Former Bosso rugby team members fund raise in Manchester

Online Reporter

THE Highlanders Rugby Club Old Boys Association held a fundraising dinner event at Manchester Rugby Club last Saturday.

Sakhumuzi Ngwenya one of the guys that organised the event was successful and attended mainly by a decent number of Zimbabweans at the Manchester Rugby Club.

“The funds raised from the event will go towards purchasing a new rugby kit for the Highlanders Rugby Club Ladies team in Zimbabwe and assist with transport costs for the players to and from training.” “Besides an enjoyable meal with a wide selection from the menu, other activities on the night included speeches, a raffle and an auction of rugby jerseys and polo shirts hosted by the master of ceremony for the night, the lively Phillip Sibanda,” said Ngwenya.