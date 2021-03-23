Former Bosso star retraces footsteps to primary school

Malvern Ntini emphasizes a point during a presentation at Irisvale Secondary School. On the right is his wife, Marion and left is Pastor Jedmos Moyo

Sports Correspondent

FORMER Highlanders striker, Malvern Ntini on Monday retraced his foots steps to his former primary school, Irisvale, where he paid fees for a total of 40 pupils.

Ntini, under his Rainy Dayz Foundation, paid fees for 20 pupils studying at Irisvale Primary and 20 pupils at Irisvale Secondary School in Umzingwane District.

The former footballer, who is now based in the United States of America, said this is his first gesture as he seeks to re-establish his ties with his former school and community.

The foundation, a brainchild of Ntini and his wife, Marion paid. a total of ZW $110,000 for the 40 pupils.

Malenko, as Ntini is popularly, revealed he was encouraged by his wife to assist back home as he would continually tell her tales of his difficult upbringing in Irisvale that would see him walk barefoot nine kilometres to school.

He said they conceived the plan to assist the schools last year but they were held up by Covid-19.

Ntini, accompanied by his wife Marion, made the presentation at a ceremony held at Irisvale Secondary on Monday.

He revealed his six children who are based in the States contributed towards the payment of the school fees.

“I used to tell my wife about the struggles I went through walking to school, even having to persistently eat amagwadla as tuck and she became a driving force that we set up a foundation that will assist in schooling back home.

“Paying for school fees is the first part as we have set our sights on creating a relationship that will see us assist in various ways,” he said.

Mrs Ntini said they would want to use Malvern’s story as an inspiration to kids in Irisvale so they can also rise beyond life’s difficulties and succeed in their chosen areas of life.

She held a pep talk with the pupils as she encouraged them to rise above their difficulties and achieve success in their quests.

School officials from Irisvale primary and secondary schools, local community leaders and RainyDayz Foundation officials attended the presentation that saw kids being served with lunch courtesy of the foundation.

RainyDayz Foundation is focused on youth mentorship, girl child and women empowerment as well as combating hunger.