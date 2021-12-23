Former Bosso striker Nkululeko “Chunky” Dlodlo dies

Mehluli Sibanda,Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders striker, Nkululeko “Chunky” Dlodlo has died.

Dlodlo, one of Bosso’s finest junior products died at a Bulawayo hospital on Wednesday at the age of 50.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised with his family gathered at House Number 560 8th Street, Makokoba. According to his friends, Dlodlo’s dying wish is to be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery where Bulawayo’s luminaries are laid to rest.

Dlodlo was one of the Highlanders players who went to Aberdeen Youth Football Festival in Scotland in 1987.

Themba Nyathi, Dlodlo’s cousin said Dlodlo had a passion for football from a young age when they were growing up in Bulawayo’s oldest township, Makokoba. Dlodlo went to Lotshe Primary School, Sobukhazi and Thekwane High Schools.

“As he was growing up, he loved football, I used to carry him on my shoulders to the 11th Street football field. I had a hard time when we got there because he wanted to play football, he used to play football on the road,’’ Nyathi said.

Dlodlo came through the Highlanders juniors, from the Under-14s broke into the first team together with Ronnie Jowa and Makheyi Nyathi.

Before retirement, Dlodlo played for the now defunct duo of AmaZulu and Railstars.

At the time of his death, Dlodlo was working for the National Railways of Zimbabwe as a boiler maker. He was an NRZ employee for over two decades.

Dlodlo was not married, his only son is also late and he is survived by his parents. His father is Themba Dlodlo, a renowned Brahman cattle breeder.-Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29