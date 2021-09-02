Former Gweru Town Clerk arrested

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

FORMER Gweru Town Clerk, Daniel Matawu has been arrested on allegations of fraud emanating from the illegal subdivision and sale stands from reserved State land.

This is the second time that Matawu has been arrested on graft charges, after he was nabbed last year for corruption involving stands worth more than US$78 000 which were illegally sold without following proper procedures.

In the latest case it is alleged that the former Town Clerk prejudiced Gweru City Council of US$120 000.

Posting on their Twitter account, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission revealed that Matawu was granted $10 000 bail with the matter remanded to 1 October 2021.

“The former Town Clerk of Gweru City Council Daniel Matawu has been arrested by @ZACConline on allegations of Fraud emanating from the illegal subdivision and sale stands from reserved State land prejudicing Gweru City Council USD$120 000.

“The accused person has appeared in court and was granted ZW$10 000. Matter was remanded to 1 October 2021,” said the Anti-graft body.

