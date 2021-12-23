Former High Court judge Advocate Sibanda dies

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

RETIRED High Court judge Advocate Siwanda Kennedy Mbuso Sibanda, who was one of the first blacks to be an advocate in the then Rhodesia has died.

His son Mr Tabani Sibanda confirmed his father’s death during a brief telephone interview this Thursday afternoon.

Adv Sibanda passed away in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday (22 December).

As Advocate’s SKM death filtered through, the president of the Bulawayo Legal Practitioners Association, Advocate Lucas Nkomo said the legal fraternity had learnt with a sad heart the death of the veteran lawyer.

“It is with a sad heart that I notify you of the passing on of Advocate S.K.M Sibanda. He passed away yesterday, the 22nd of December 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this period. May they be comforted and healed,” said Adv Nkomo.

“This is indeed a great loss to our profession and to BLPA. We will keep you updated on all developments concerning the funeral arrangements.”

The son of a farmer in Plumtree, Adv Sibanda entered Tshabanda School in the then Nata Territorial Tribal Lands, now Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province in 1945.

In 1948 he went to Solusi Mission where he completed his junior certificate in 1955 and the following year he went to South Africa intending to sit for his matric at Adam’s College.

In 1957 he entered Kilnerton Institute in Pretoria and matriculated in 1958 and that same year, he met friends that made him aim higher than matric.

In 1959 he enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Natal but lost the whole year due to illness. He was enrolled again in 1960 and finished his studies in 1962 after which he enrolled for a Law degree but his studies were interrupted by a series of illnesses in 1963, 66 and 68.

Against the advice of his doctor, Sibanda finished his studies.

Fortunately, his determination paid off and when his health improved, he transferred his registration to Maritzburg where he finished his Law studies in 1970.

In order to raise his university fees, he had to study during the day and work at night. He was successful in then Rhodesian examinations to be an advocate.

After finishing his law degree in South Africa, he worked with a firm of attorneys to complete his articles. He returned to then Rhodesia in March 1971.

Adv Sibanda was also into administration where he led the now Bulawayo Wanderers later to change to Eagles which had brilliant players like Boy Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Noel Nyoni, Stonehead Moyo, Elvis “Chuchu” Chiweshe and Stanford Ntini.- @RealSimbaJemwa