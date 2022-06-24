Former Highlanders chairman Mhlophe co-opted into Zifa board

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders Football Club chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe has been co-opted into the Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee.

Mhlophe was co-opted into the Zifa leadership structures at the association’s executive committee meeting held in Harare today (Friday). The former Bosso chairman was co-opted together with Martin Kweza and Alois Masepe.

Other decisions arrived at during the Zifa board meeting was that Barbara Chikosi will assume the role of the Referees Committee Chairperson to replace Briton Malandule whose mandate was revoked on 23 April. She will work with the current committee members to come up with a report for the board’s determination.

Internal processes will be embarked on by the association to deal with general secretary Joseph Mamutse’s continued absence from work. The forensic audit will continue with full support from the Zifa executive committee and its findings will be publicised once the exercise is complete.

A resolution was made by the executive committee to pay a courtesy call on all former Zifa presidents

The association resolved to work with the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee on Anti-doping programmes for all local clubs and national teams while a report has been requested from the constitutional review committee.

