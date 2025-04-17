Former Highlanders FC chair Dumisani Sandi appointed new Club president

17 Apr, 2025 - 10:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Former Highlanders FC chair Dumisani Sandi appointed new Club president

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FORMER Highlanders Football Club board chairperson Dumisani Sandi has been appointed as the new club president, replacing the late Ndumiso Gumede, who passed away in December 2021.

The development was announced on Thursday morning by the club, which saw all other board members in leadership positions retaining their posts, including board chairperson Luke Mnkandla.

“Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the following leadership appointments as resolved by the board of trustees and board of directors at their meeting on Wednesday, April 16. The club extends its warmest congratulations to the newly appointed leaders and looks forward to their contributions to the team’s success,” read the club statement.

Related Stories:

While the club referred to its ‘leadership appointments’, only Sandi is the new face in the structure, with all other positions’ occupants remaining unchanged.

Cosmos Sikhosana is the vice-chairperson, Mathew Sibindi maintains his position as the board secretary, and Jimmy Ncube remains the club patron.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting