Former Mighty Warriors coach’s book approved

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Physical Education and sports book, “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano” penned by former Mighty Warriors coach, Shadreck Mlauzi is set to find its way into classes after being approved for use by Ordinary level pupils.

According to a report by the Curriculum Development and Technical Services department, the manuscript meets the relevant criteria including the content covering the whole syllabus and be appropriate for Ordinary level pupils.

“The two evaluators are satisfied that the aims and objectives of the syllabus are catered for. All topics in the book are derived from the syllabus. Presentation of content is logical from the known to the unknown. The language used is appropriate to the level and suitable to the content. The methodology suggested by the syllabus is being followed.

“Therefore, the Ministry will approve the manuscript after the corrections and recommendations have been effected,” said a Dr A. P. T. Makanda, director of Curriculum Development and Technical Services on behalf of the Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education.

An elated Mlauzi said he would be quickly making changes to meet the recommendations and to ensure the book goes to print as soon as possible.

The book includes chapters on nutrition diet and physical activity, substances and anti-doping, fundamentals of fitness, human body systems and muscular system.

Other topics covered by the book include sports marketing, marketing mix and importance of patenting.

“I’m excited by the report and I will be making the alterations as per the recommendations. It has been my quest to play a role changing things for the better in football and sports in general and for me I think this is the beginning of making an impact on future sports people.

“I also believe top-tier sports clubs can also take a leaf from the book and apply some of the suggestions in their work and it will positively make a difference,” said Mlauzi who was recently appointed technical director at Vaal Elite Soccer Academy in Vereeniging, South Africa although he is awaiting his work permit.

The former Inline Academy coach was in charge of the Mighty Warriors when the women’s senior football made history by qualifying for Olympics and were part of the biggest sporting showcase at Rio 2016 in Brazil.