Former minister vies for Kwekwe City’s Ward 10

Former Health and Child Care Minister, under the inclusive Government, Dr Henry Madzorera yesterday successfully filed his nomination papers to contest the councillor seat in Kwekwe ’s Ward 10.

Dr Madzorera who was also once a senator and is highly regarded in the provincial party structures, shocked all and sundry when he filed his papers ahead of two other candidates who were mysteriously disqualified at the eleventh hour.

Thulani Mbano who overcame one Nherera in the party’s multi-stage selection process, was left dumbfounded after Dr Madzorera appeared and filed his nomination papers to represent the ward in the looming 23 August election.

In an interview after the nomination, Dr Madzorera said his nomination was based on ‘behind the scenes’ reasons, adding that being a councillor was a more important job.

“The reasons are behind the scenes but you know people think that from a senator to a councillor is a climbdown but being a councillor is a much more important job than being an MP or a senator. We deal with real issues that affect the people like the budget, the roads and water issues among others. Local governance should be taken seriously as it is tantamount to a ministry on its own,” he said.

His nomination however did not go down well with fellow party members who accused their President Nelson Chamisa of being a dictator.

“This is not fair, never a day did he (Dr Madzorera) campaign only to come on the nomination day. This is not fair and I tell you it’s better to vote for other parties than to allow this unfairness to continue,” said one party member on condition of anonymity.

Dr Madzorera will battle it out with businessman and philanthropist Dr Solomon Matsa of Zanu-PF, Aaron Ozman of UZA and independent candidate Ruvimbo Tafara.

While the Dr Madzorera ‘s nomination was the highlight of the day, the CCC displayed a state of confusion with some candidates openly arguing as to who should file their nominations.

Some disgruntled candidates who felt hard done were in a last-minute hustle to file their nominations but could not make it.

In sharp contrast, the ruling Zanu PF party exhibited the highest level of orderliness as a District Coordinating Committee member, Cde Asam Musa, submitted the nomination paper for all the 14 aspiring councillors.

Kwekwe DCC Spokesperson, Cde Wallace Musiiwa said the nomination was flawless.

“We are grateful that we successfully filed our nomination for all our 14 candidates. We did have a problem with one member whose name was not appearing on the voters’ roll due to delimitation issues, but that was quickly solved. Battle lines have been drawn and we are now ready to work,” he said.

Butau said he is motivated by empowerment and development. To this end his priority is health and education, he said.

“I am expecting my partners and business associates to continue supporting me in delivering education to the people. I am not happy to see children in early development education walking more than two kilometres to school,” he said.

” We have communities in Ward 16 affected by crocodile attacks that need primary healthcare facilities. I want to spearhead the construction of a top-level medical facility with a nursing school in Mbire.

“We appreciate Government effort and support in the construction of a highway from Harare to Kanyemba which is going to be our major city.”