Former Miss Zim Morgen for Miss Africa Calabar beauty contest

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

Former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2016, Ashley Morgen has resurfaced as the country’s representative at the 5th edition of the Miss Africa Calabar beauty pageant contest slated for Nigeria on 27 December.

The Victoria Falls based model, affectionately known as the Black diamond in the resort town, announced her participation at the continental beauty pageant contest on her twitter handle yesterday which was met with great support.

The 5th edition of the Miss Africa 2020 Calabar will see 20 contestants from 20 African countries battling it out to be crowned. The beauty pageant, other than promoting beauty, African cultures and fashion also seeks to promote Africanism, humanity and contribute to the climate change discourse.

The former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe beauty queen will thus seek to display true Africanism using the country’s indigenous cultural heritage to tell the true story of its heritage, mineral resources, human capacities, tourism and investment opportunities and how it will benefit Africa for Africans at large.

Speaking to Sunday News, Morgen expressed excitement to represent the country saying it has always been her dream to lift the country’s flag high.

“I am super excited to be representing Zimbabwe once again on an international platform. It has always been a dream to do an All African pageant and it is finally here. I am happy to have a sound space to share the message of Unity and love from Zimbabwe to the rest of our continent. I look forward to sharing and displaying the beauty of Zimbabwe as well as the talent. l can’t wait to raise our flag high! My message to all is, in all the hurt that currently hangs in the world, hold onto to your dreams, the world will heal and the Universe will answer,” said Morgen.

Miss Africa 2020 representative will travel to Nigeria with confidence inspired by not only her former national accolade but her professional career that has seen her being a marketing executive at Innscor, tourism company Shearwater Adventures and at Fairtalk Communications which owns Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM.

The Miss Africa Calabar Nigeria beauty pageant is the brainchild of Professor Sen. Ben Ayade who is the executive Governor of Cross River state and a strong environmental activist. @nyeve14