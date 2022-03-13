Former Miss Zimbabwe UK nominated in continental awards

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday Life Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based former Miss World Zimbabwe — UK Amanda Ngcono Nkomo has been nominated in the 2022 Africans Forty Under Forty awards under the philanthropy and charity category for her outstanding work through her Ngcono Mbowane Foundation.

The Africa Forty Under Forty is an award rewarding the continent’s most influential business leaders and achievers who have gone ahead of their age. Nkomo was nominated alongside eight other Zimbabweans in a total of 63 young Africans.

Ngcono Mbowane Foundation seeks to help those in developing countries reach the sustainable development goals.

This is through supporting and providing the necessary tools needed for people to live a stable life in walks of life and be able to make communities stronger.

Speaking to Sunday Life from her base in UK, Amanda Nkomo said: “This recognition and nomination of Africa Forty Under Forty means so much to me. It is honestly a blessing and honour to be recognised alongside some of Africa’s most influential people.

I love the fact that the awards focus on celebrating our beautiful continent of Africa with all its glory, rich cultures and magnificent people, and all the beautiful people doing amazing things.

I am just so happy and very thankful to be nominated and for my foundation’s work to be seen and recognised as this foundation is truly dedicated to the people, community and helping to make Africa better in any way possible.

It’s an honour to raise the Zimbabwean flag internationally for the world to see.”

As a model, public speaker, advocate of women empowerment, women’s rights and the support of the girl child, radio host and a presenter, Miss Nkomo has also been Miss World Zimbabwe UK 2017.

She is also Zimbabwean Young Achiever of the Year 2018 for the Zimbabwean achievers awards, Zimbabwean international women’s awards rising star 2018, she got a scholarship at the United Nations New York City, represented Zimbabwe at the model United Nations Tanzania, Miss global international Jamaica top 20 representing Zimbabwe, Award global youth ambassador 2020 from young creative leader’s organisation.

– @nyeve14