Former Mourinho assistant lands at Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have hired former Chelsea assistant coach Baltermar Brito of Portugal as their new coach, the club announced on Friday (today).

Brito will be in charge of the team until the end of 2023.

Brito is landing at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport at midday today (Friday).

Union Titus Pétange of Luxembourg is his previous job. Brito has also coached Libyan club Al-Ittihad Club (Tripoli).

Bosso become the second Zimbabwean team to hire a Portugal coach after Bulawayo coach hired Nilton Terosso last year.

If all goes according to plan, Brito could be on the bench when Highlanders face Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. The process to secure Brito a work permit is already underway and the Portuguese national could be on the bench on Sunday if his paperwork is in order.

Joel Luphahla has been taking care of things since Highlanders parted ways with Mandla Mpofu last month after Bosso made a terrible start to the season, which has seen them languishing in the bottom half of the log table since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

