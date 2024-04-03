Former NSSA director, Murewa arrested

Breaking News
The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud.

Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare.

“ZACC has arrested the former Director Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud. Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare,” said ZACC on their X account.

Murehwa is alleged to have misrepresented that the price of a guest house purchased by NSSA in Kariba was costing US$240 000 when, in fact, the purchase price for the property was US$215 000.

He allegedly converted the US$25,000.00 balance to his personal use.

He will appear at Harare magistrate court tomorrow.

