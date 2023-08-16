Former players raise funds for Bosso Rugby Club in UK

Lovemore Dube

FORMER Highlanders Rugby Club members have organised a fundraising event at Manchester Rugby Club set for August 26.

Driving the mobilisation exercise are two former players Sakhumuzi Ngwenya and Brian Ndlovu.

The club has struggled to grow in its first 40 years of existence due to lack of sponsorship.

In his Facebook wall, Ndlovu posted: Ladies and gentlemen, you all invited Fundraising Dinner for Highlanders Rugby Club in Zimbabwe. This event will be at Manchester Rugby Club in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport. All our profits will be sent to Highlanders Rugby Club in Bulawayo to help raise funds for transport for players and rugby equipment. Sports regalia will be auctioned and there will be raffle tickets for different wines and whisky.’

The tickets for the event are on sale online.

The tickets to the Highlanders Rugby Old Boys Association (UK) are priced at 35 Pounds and guests will have a bit of a feel of home cuisine as Zimbabwean dishes have been added to the evening’s menu.

Highlanders Rugby Club was founded in the early 1980s and was the first Blacks’ only side in the city which went on to play in the Lions National Rugby League.

Among some of its former players is Victor Olonga.