Former Proteas fast bowler Steyn retires from cricket

Mehluli Sibanda,Â Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER South African fast bowler, Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 38.

Steyn announced today (Tuesday) via social media that he was calling it a day.

â€œToday, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,â€™â€™ said Steyn.

In 2019, Steyn retired from Test cricket with an eye on limited overs formats but last played an international in February 2020, a T20I against Australia. has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years, especially after a career-threatening shoulder injury during South Africaâ€™s tour of Australia in November 2016.

Steyn was initially included in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup but had to pull out without playing a match due to a shoulder problem. He still had an eye on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, before that tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He played in T20 franchise leagues thereafter, including in the Pakistan Super League in March this year where he turned out for the Quetta Gladiators. He also pulled out of the IPL, but maintained he was not retiring as yet. However, on Tuesday, he brought his career to a close.

Steyn brings his playing career to an end as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game. He picked up 439 wickets in 93 Test matches, at an impressive average of 22.95. Steyn finishes eighth on the all-time list of wicket-takers and had the highest number of wickets in Tests for his country. He also played 125 ODIs, picking up 196 wickets at 25.95, and 47 T20Is, in which he claimed 64 wickets at average of 18.35.

Last year, Steyn described Zimbabwe as a special place since his entire family is from this side of the Limpopo River. Steyn said as he was growing up, his family used to visit Zimbabwe a lot on holiday and also visiting friends, which made him have a soft spot for the country.

