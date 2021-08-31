Former Proteas fast bowler Steyn retires from cricket

The Sunday News
Mehluli Sibanda,Â Senior Sports Reporter
FORMER South African fast bowler, Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 38.
Steyn announced today (Tuesday) via social media that he was calling it a day.
â€œToday, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful. It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,â€™â€™ said Steyn.
In 2019, Steyn retired from Test cricket with an eye on limited overs formats but last played an international in February 2020, a T20I against Australia. has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years, especially after a career-threatening shoulder injury during South Africaâ€™s tour of Australia in November 2016.
Steyn was initially included in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup but had to pull out without playing a match due to a shoulder problem. He still had an eye on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, before that tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He played in T20 franchise leagues thereafter, including in the Pakistan Super League in March this year where he turned out for the Quetta Gladiators. He also pulled out of the IPL, but maintained he was not retiring as yet. However, on Tuesday, he brought his career to a close.
@Mdawini_29