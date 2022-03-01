Former Saints forward Aubrey Sauramba dies

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

AUBREY Sauramba is no more. He died at Mpilo Hospital on Sunday after a short illness. He was 53.

Sauramba, a legendary figure known to one generation as a Zimbabwe Saints forward who could have been one of the best had his career not been cut short by a knee injury.

Another generation as one of the sport’s gentlest and humblest retirees, and yet another generation for his role with the Bulawayo Football Ambassadors.

Sauramba’s influence on the sport of football is impossible to overstate. He made it into the Saints reserve team in the early 90’s and was backed to become a legend at the club. In a recent column with our sister publication the Herald, legendary sportscaster, Charles Mabika, named Sauramba among Saints’ best dribblers of all time.

“Zimbabwe Saints had Gibson Homela, Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo, Onias “Travolta” Musana, Andrew “Mai Maria” Kadengu, Douglas “Toro” Maneto, Itai Chieza, Moses “Madhala Boy” Moyo, Steve “The Dude” Kwashi, George Ayibu, Obey Sova, Aubrey Sauramba and Joseph Machingura,” wrote Mabika in his column.

But as great a personality as he was, he did more for the sport after he retired from playing. In retirement, Sauramba became a sensation, not just in football corridors but one of the most popular figures in Bulawayo, as famous as any living football legend but as down-to-earth as any guy you’d talk about sports with at the barbershop.

Everyone loved Aubrey!

The youngest generation of football fans that can’t even remember him as a player, can still be influenced by Stepper’s giant presence in the sport and his humility.

Even in the final years of his life, Sauramba had an important role in the Ambassadors, looking for each and every individual who loved football. Aubrey Sauramba may have arguably been the single most liked person in the history of the sport of football in the country.

Highlanders’ legend Zenzo Moyo said “I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a gentleman. One day, I hope, we will play football together in the sky.”

All Godfrey Paradza could say was: “He died too soon.”

Another Saints legend, Agent ‘Ajira’ Sawu said the news came as a shock to him.

1983, Sauramba was at Bosso under-14 team which included Thamsanqa ‘Ne” Ndlovu, Musa Masango before he moved to Saints to join their under-16 side.

Sauramba is survived by his mother, Patricia and his son Jeremiah (Junior).

Mourners are gathered the family home in Ntabazinduna Flats, Barbourfields – @RealSimbaJemwa