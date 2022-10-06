Former SecZim boss appointed ZIDA CEO

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Investment and Development Authority (ZIDA) has appointed Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo as the investment agency’s chief executive officer.

Mr Chinamo takes over from Mrs Duduzile Shinya who was acting CEO after the death of Douglas Munatsi who passed away last year.

In a statement, ZIDA said: “Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo is an accomplished business leader and executive with proven experience in finance, investments and regulation spanning over 28 years. He began his career at the then Zimbabwe Development Bank (now IDBZ) as a Research Analyst before moving to Kingdom Securities Holding Limited where he progressively held positions of Investment Analyst, Fund Manager, General Manager and Managing Director of Kingdom Asset Management (KAM).”

ZIDA said he left KAM to take up the position of Managing Director of Zimnat Asset Management before joining the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe in July 2011 as CEO, a position he held until his retirement in January 2022.

The investment agency said Mr Chinamo is an avid strategist and institution builder who views successful outcomes as both achieving specific objectives and improving an organisation’s ability to deal with its next wave of challenges. “Tafadzwa has in-depth experience in research and investment analysis, structuring and developing businesses, raising capital, developing rules and regulations and engaging stakeholders at all levels,” said ZIDA.

Mr Chinamo holds BSc degrees in Mathematics and Statistics and a Master of Science in Leadership.

Mrs Shinya, reverts to being chief finance officer with the added portfolio of corporate affairs.

ZIDA said: “She has a wealth of leadership experience earned over 20 years in various sectors including FMCG, Financial Advisory and Financial services with companies such as Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Imara Capital, Amalgamated Brands and Medical Investments Limited.”

The investment agency said Mrs Shinya brings not only experience, but old school discipline, great drive and determination as well as integrity to the team.

Announcing another appointment, ZIDA said Mrs Silibaziso Chizwina has been appointed chief development officer.

“She has over 15-years’ experience in managing infrastructure development projects covering areas in social security, petroleum and energy, education, tourism, and housing and urban development.

“She has worked for organisations that include Urban Development Corporation, National Social Security Authority and National Oil Company of Zimbabwe,” said ZIDA.

Mrs Chizwina has vast experience gained in working with rural and municipal authorities, and is a project manager with a passion for structuring and delivering projects that have national impact.

ZIDA deployed Mr Kudakwashe Nyashanu as chief human resources officer. He has more than 20 years experience in the fields of Human Resources and Business Development.

“He has worked in different sectors which include Manufacturing, Insurance, Advisory services, Telecommunications, Construction and Mining. Some of the entities Kuda has worked for include Delta, Southampton Life Assurance, First Mutual, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and NetOne Cellular Private Limited.”

Mr Nyashanu has work experience in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, while he has served as a council member for the Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe from 2019 to 2021.