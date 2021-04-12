Former Under-19 stars lead the way in T20 cricket competition

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Under-19 players, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba as well as Tadiwanashe Marumani led the way for their respective provinces in the three matches that were played in the domestic Twenty20 cricket competition at Harare Sports Club.

The three were part of the Zimbabwean team which finished 11th at last year’s International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup played in South Africa.

Madhevere on Saturday picked up two wickets for nine runs in two overs before he scored 45 not out off 41 deliveries at number three to guide Eagles to victory by seven wickets over Mountaineers to walk away with the Man of the Match award.

It was not a good day for Madhevere on Sunday as it was Shumba and Marumani’s day to shine. Shumba top scored with 37 not out and then picked up five wickets for 18 runs as Tuskers overpowered Eagles by five runs. As Shumba walked away with the Man of the Match, Madhevere was on the other hand disappointed since he fell for a first ball duck in Eagles’ run chase and did not get any wickets in the three overs he bowled.

In the second match on Sunday, Marumani top scored with 60 off just 30 deliveries for Southern Rocks who beat Rhinos by four wickets. Marumani, playing in first ever senior men T20 match struck eight fours and three sixes, with his innings giving Rocks the foundation they needed to chase down a target of 159 runs. The left handed batsman walked away with the Man of the Match accolade to complete a fine weekend for the former Under-19 stars.

