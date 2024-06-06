Former VP Mphoko’s case to go for trial

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s abuse of office case is set to go back to the Harare Magistrates’ Court for continuation of trial after his appeal against his application for discharge at the close of the state’s case was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the latest development in a statement.

“The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe today dismissed an appeal by the Former Vice President of Zimbabwe Phelekezela Mphoko. He was challenging the decision by the court aquo which upheld a ruling by a Harare Magistrate to dismiss his application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

“The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on the basis that it lacked merit. The matter has been referred back to the Harare Magistrates’ Court for continuation of trial,” said NPA.

The former Vice President is alleged to have intentionally appeared at Avondale Police Station and unlawfully ordered the release of Moses Julius Juma and Davison Norupiri, who were ZINARA Executives, from Police custody.

