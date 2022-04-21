Lovemore Dube, Sunday News Reporter

FORMER Wankie FC fiery striker Jimmy Sibanda has died. He was due to turn 70 in two months’ time.

According to his son Bongani, his father died in Hwange on Monday after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Sibanda joined Wankie the winners of the 1970 Castle Cup over Arcadia at the invitation of Barry Daka who was a surprise inclusion in the first ever televised Rhodesia football cup final.

Daka played using Bud Sibanda’s name but such was his influence within a short time that he was allowed to invite Sibanda and Teddy Ncube to join the club for the 1971 season.

Sibanda quickly made an impact that for almost a decade, he was ever present among Wankie’s top goal scorers.

Born in Francistown to a Botswana woman and a Rhodesian from Esigodini, Sibanda crossed the border to Bulawayo’s Makokoba where he would attend school and later complete his Rhodesia Junior Certificate at St Columbas already a footie of note playing at Boys Clubs with the likes of Daka and a host of players who would later on shine for clubs like Eastlands, Matabeleland Highlanders, Mashonaland United, City Pirates, Olympics and Bulawayo Wanderers.

Sibanda was part of the 1973 Wankie side that won the Castle Cup final, in a marathon shootout, 9-8 in a match officiated by the legendary Premji Giga of Bulawayo.

For a long while he played with the likes of Posani Sibanda, Twyman Ncube, Amos Rendo, Isaac Phiri and Rodrick Simwanza operating from the left flank.

He was involved in several attack combinations with him and Leonard Tembo, Melvin Kennedy, Machona Sibanda, Gideon Nyathi and David Khumalo providing width and creative wing play that created stars out of Ncube, Daka, Skeva Phiri, Barton Mwalukuka, Nathan Maduku a 1977 Rhodesia pick for the home and away series against South Africa, Chris Yoyo the father of former Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Chuma, Isaac Phiri and Nyaro Mumba.

Sibanda retired soon after Independence and coached Wankie Amateur Football Association side Kabwe Warriors whom he used to turn out for in the local league when not on club duty.

He also coached their local rivals at Makwika, Brazil yakumanzi.

Bongani said his father would be buried in Jambezi on Saturday but will tomorrow have a lap of honour at Wankie Stadium, where the community and his former teammates will bid him farewell.

He leaves behind a wife and four sons, Livingstone, Elton, Amos and Bongani.

Amos played Premiership football for Hwange and Masvingo United while the other three played for Kabwe Warriors.