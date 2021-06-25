Former Warriors coach, captain Chidzambga has died

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national team coach as well as ex player, Misheck “Scania” Chidzambga has passed away at the age of 66.

Chidzambga, a defender during his playing days had been unwell for a while and breathed his last on Thursday evening. In October last year, he successfully underwent a surgical operation to remove a growth in his stomach.

According to his brother Sunday, Misheck had not been feeling well for over two years. During his playing days, he played for Chikwana Rangers, Dynamos and the national team.

“He is gone, my brother passed away on Thursday evening, he had been unwell for more than two years now,’’ said Sunday.

According to his brother, Misheck is survived by his wife, two children and one grandchild. Mourners are gathered in Zengeza 5 in Chitungwiza with the family still to finalise funeral arrangements.

Chidzambga was the first Warriors captain when Zimbabwe won their first major silverware in 1985 when they lifted the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations when the tournament was held in Zimbabwe. The now late Chidzambga won the 2000 Cosafa Cup with the Warriors and paved the way for the country to win five more titles in the regional competition, with four of those won by his brother. Zimbabwe is the most successful team in the Cosafa Cup having won it six times.

Besides the Warriors, the late Chidzambwa also coached Chapungu and Blue Rangers.

