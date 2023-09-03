Former Zim cricketer and coach Heath Streak dies

Online Reporter

HEATH Streak is no more.

He was 49.

The former Zimbabwe Cricket all rounder died in the early hours at the family’s Enthokozweni Farm in Inyathi., Matabeleland North.

His father Denis confirmed the news.

“Heath had not been well for a while. For almost six months he was battling cancer. He died in the early hours at about 1am,” said Denis.

Heath is regarded as one of the best cricketers to emerge from Zimbabwe and was respected within the cricket world for his bowling and batting.

He was good at football and rugby too.