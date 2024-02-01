Four cases of cholera in Bulawayo

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO Province has recorded four cholera cases in the City, a number that has been described as too many since the city only had one confirmed case in the past weeks and is now on high alert to ensure the cases are contained.

“According to the report received from City Health, because they are covering the City and the province on Cholera issues we have four Cholera at the present moment in Bulawayo. We had about 22 suspected cases that had been housed at Thorngrove Hospital, but it has been confirmed that the only cases we have are four,” said Mrs Fikile Marovatsanga from the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo.

A representative from Bulawayo City Council spoke on the cholera outbreak.

The Minister of State Cde Judith Ncube lamented that four cases is already a huge number saying cases are now starting to increase and called for the city to remain vigilant on the Cholera issue.

“Four cases is a lot, we had a meeting recently and we only had one case but now it is four,” said Cde Ncube.

The City also reported on the state of dam levels that supply Bulawayo with water.

“As of the 31st of January 2024, the dam levels stand at 43.87 percent with an average system input volume of 121Megalitres per day with an average consumption of 121ML per day, what we put in the stem is what the people consume. There have not been any significant inflows to our dams and we are receiving an average of 6ML from Nyamandlovu to complement our dams,” said BCC.

