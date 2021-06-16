Four-day match between Zimbabwe ‘A’ and SA ‘A’ called off despite SRC green light to proceed

Zimbabwe A players walking off the field against South Africa A on day one of the second four-day match.

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have called off the second four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A which started on Sunday after only one day of the game could be completed before a Government directive to suspend all sporting activities in the country came into effect.

Only one day of the four-day contest was played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday before the match was halted by the announcement by the Sports and Recreation Commission that all sporting activity was being suspended in the country in line with measures announced by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Vice President Constantine Chiwenga on Saturday.

In a statement, ZC said while the Sports and Recreation Commission did grant permission on Tuesday for the match to continue, that green light did not come on time for the encounter to resume. ZC only got the green light to carry on with the match after lunch on Tuesday and it was already late for the contest to resume.

“Although the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) this afternoon (Tuesday) granted ZC permission to complete the match, the approval did not come in time to allow for the continuation of the game,’’ said ZC.

The cricket mother body expressed gratitude to the SRC for ensuring that the exemption was granted.

“Despite this unfortunate turn of events, ZC would like to place on record its sincere gratitude to the SRC for working round the clock to secure us the exemption.”

The abandoned match was the last of a tour which was being held in a bio-secure environment and included another four-dayer and four one-day games. ZC said all the matches in the series were completed without any positive Covid-19 case recorded.

Apart from South Africa A, ZC has since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic also successfully hosted the South Africa emerging women’s side as well as the Pakistan senior men’s and women’s teams.

“Throughout the pandemic, the overriding priority for ZC has been to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, staff and supporters,’’ ZC said.

ZC reiterated their commitment to continue working closely with the Government, the SRC and all relevant authorities to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to and that all facilities, including grounds and hotels, remain as safe as possible for everybody involved. – @Mdawini_29