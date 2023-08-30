Four face attempted murder charge following axe attack

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

FOUR men from Lonely Mine business centre in Inyathi, Matabeleland North recently attacked a fellow villager with an axe on the head and leg for no apparent reason.

These emerged when Nqobizitha Mpofu (28), Mduduzi Ngwenya (23) and Langelihle Mpofu (22) appeared at the Bulawayo regional court before magistrate Mr Jacob Mabeza facing charges of attempted murder as defined in section 189 ARW section 4 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

The fourth accused person, Pritchard Mpofu is still at large.

According to the state case as presented by prosecutor, Ms Portia Mashadzu, on 8 February 2023 at around 7pm, Blessing Hadebe who is the complainant was standing outside of his homestead when he was approached by the four accused person who were allegedly violent.

The four accused struck Hadebe with an axe on the forehead resulting in his skull cracking and they again struck him on his left leg.

Hadebe is said to have pleaded for them to stop attacking him but they insisted on assaulting him.

Upon realising the damage that they have made to Hadebe the accused person fled the scene and proceeded to their place of residence leaving behind the complainant lying on the ground bleeding. He was then ferried to ZRP Inyathi by his neighbours, where the case was then reported and was also referred to the hospital for treatment.

The medical record indicated that Hadebe had a deep cut on his forehead and a crack on the bone of his left leg.

The three were remanded in custody to 6 September for judgment.