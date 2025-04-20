Four killed, seven injured in Gweru-Zvishavane road accident

Online Reporter

FOUR people died, and seven others were injured in a road accident along the Gweru-Zvishavane Road on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 AM at the 20km peg when a Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus lost control after its right rear tyre burst. The vehicle overturned before coming to rest on its wheels.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured were transported to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment. The deceased were taken to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and reminded public transport operators to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained to prevent similar tragedies.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the accident.