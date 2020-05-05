Four MDC-A MPs recalled

05 May, 2020 - 16:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Four MDC-A MPs recalled Ms Thabitha Khumalo

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

Four members of parliament from the MDC Alliance have been recalled from parliament after their party said they had ceased to represent their interests in the legislative assembly.

The four, Ms Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation), Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands), Mr Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura) and Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), were elected under the banner of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections.

They were seconded to the Alliance by the MDC-T which has recalled them from Parliament.

