Four members of Warriors Chan delegation remain in Cameroon after testing positive for Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR members of the Zimbabwe senior national men’s team delegation to Cameroon for the African Nations Championship tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Zimbabwe Football Association on Wednesday confirmed that four members of the Warriors contingent remained in Cameroon after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Zifa confirms that four members of the Chan delegation tested positive to Covid-19 and have remained quarantined in Cameroon. Meanwhile, other members of the delegation are now in the country. We wish quick recovery to all the affected players and officials,’’ posted Zifa on their social media platforms.

Even though Zifa did not name the four who are still holed up In Cameroon, it has been confirmed that Warriors assistant coach Tonderai Ndiraya, goalkeeper’s coach Zivanai Kawadza, players Qadr Amini and Farawo Matare are these the guys who remained in the West African country.

Before departure for Cameroon, the Warriors camp was halted after 15 members of those in camp, that is players and the technical team tested positive for the coronavirus. However, 14 of them were able to recover prior to departure for the tournament where Zimbabwe lost all three of their group matches.

Those who returned home from Cameroon will get tested on Wednesday before they are released from camp.

