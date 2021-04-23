BREAKING: Four shot in fight over girlfriend

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

IN an incident that has left Gweru residents shell-shocked, a popular Gweru car dealer who could not stomach being ditched by his longtime girlfriend for another man, went berserk and shot the woman, her sister, the alleged lover and a friend while his wife and brother watched haplessly.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred at about 2am on Friday at Bensam Flats along Main Street in Gweru when Peter Dube (35) of 52 Steedman, Athlone, Gweru and owner of Mixed Blend Car Sale shot his girlfriend and socialite Nyasha Nharingo (31), her sister Nyaradzo Nharingo (34), her alleged lover only identified as Shelton and a friend Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30).

Mudungwe and Shelton died on the spot while Nyasha and Nyaradzo are battling for life in an intensive care unit (ICU) at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where two people were shot dead while two others were seriously injured following a domestic dispute. We are still gathering information and we will update you once there is a comprehensive report,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

However, a police source told Sunday News that Dube suspected that his girlfriend Nyasha, whom he was renting an apartment for at Bensam Flats was having an affair with Shelton and the two were planning on moving in together.

When Sunday News arrived at the scene police detectives from the Homicide Section were still attending to the scene while ballistic experts were on their way from Harare.

The source said on the fateful day, Shelton accompanied Nyasha, her sister Nyaradzo and Mudungwe to Masvingo to collect a passport without Dube’s knowledge.

“On Thursday at around 11am Shelton, Mudungwe, and Nyasha accompanied Nyaradzo to Masvingo to collect her passport.

Dube got wind that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge and this did not go down well with him since he was suspecting infidelity.

At around 8pm, Dube took a yet to be identified firearm and proceeded to Bensam Flats along Main Street where Nyasha resides,” said the source.

Dube, the source said, was not amused by the development and confronted Nyasha.

“When Dube got to the flats he found Shelton parked outside and proceeded to Nyasha’s apartment. Dube accused Nyasha of having an affair with Shelton and an altercation ensued which prompted him to go downstairs and shot him once on the head while he was seated on the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace. Shelton died instantly.

“Dube went back upstairs and met Mudungwe on the entrance to the flat and shot her once on the chest and she died instantly. He proceeded to the house where he shot Nyasha on the neck and Nyaradzo on the head and both sustained serious injuries. Dube fled the scene and disappeared into the darkness,” said the police source.

Dube’s wife and brother who witnessed the incident reported the matter to the police.

“Dube’s younger brother, Advance Dube and wife Justina Nomatter Chawana, who witnessed the incident, went to the police and made a report,” said the source.