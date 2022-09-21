Four teens arrested for alleged vehicle theft 

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested four teens on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle and are also suspected to be behind a spate of robberies in the city after they were caught red handed trying to rob a man in the Central Business District.

Bulawayo Province Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of the quartet who were cornered while committing a robbery.

The suspects, Thabo Mdimba (18) from Emakhandeni, Tafadzwa Mavuta (19), Tinotenda Mavuta (18) both from Emganwini and Fabiana Zulu and a female aged 18 from Manningdale, were seen in a silver Honda fit that had different number plates which was moving around in the CBD.

Police were given a tip off and apprehended the four suspects who were spotted while trying to rob a man who was walking alone along Jason Moyo Street between 10th and 11th avenue.

“The suspects tried to flee after police cornered them but were arrested as the police had to fire warning shots. It was discovered that the vehicle they were travelling in did not have a third number plate and Mdimba, who was the driver, did not have a driver’s license.

“Upon being interviewed, Mdimba stated that the car belonged to his father`s young brother. Also, vehicle identifications were tampered with. The front number plate was for a white Toyota Hiace, and the rear number plate was for a white Nissan Skyline. Police are yet to identify the owner of the Honda fit,” said Insp Ncube.