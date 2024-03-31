Fourteen injured in Easter bus accident

Traffic safety officers talk to a bus driver at a roadblock over the Easter Holiday

Robin Muchetu, Sunday News Reporter

FOURTEEN people were injured in a road traffic accident on Friday in what was the only major Easter holiday incident on the country’s roads by last night, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred when a Zambia-bound Andile Coaches bus carrying 19 passengers veered off the road and overturned, before landing in a ditch at the 302-kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

The police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident yesterday urging motorists to be cautious on the roads.

“We will have all the details and statistics of what transpired over the holiday ready for release on 2 April 2024 as the holiday is still on.

“The ZRP, however, confirms a serious road traffic accident that occurred at the 302km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road on 29 March 2024 at around 1238 hours.

“Fourteen people were injured when an Andile Coaches bus which was carrying 19 passengers on board, veered off the road, overturned and landed in a ditch on its roof,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said three injured passengers were ferried to Karoi District Hospital while 12 others were taken to Mutendere Hospital in Zambia for medical assistance.

“As police, we strongly caution the motoring public against speeding in all situations which are not safe to do so, thereby compromising road safety,” he added.

In a statement just before the Easter holiday, Comm-Gen Matanga urged Christian worshippers to avoid night travelling to minimise road traffic accidents.

“Church leaders should ensure that the form of transport used by congregations is suitable and secure without compromising road safety.”