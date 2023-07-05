Francis Motsi: A Zimbabwean footballer and a scholar in the United States

By Gerald Sibanda

ZIMBABWEAN footballer Francis Motsi has managed to juggle school and football in the United States and he is fast emerging as a future role model for other kids in the country.

Motsi (22), went to the State Iowa, in the United States of America last year under a scholarship to fullfil his academic and footballing dream and he is fast emerging as one of his team’s key players.

He plays for Iowa Lakes Community College.

Speaking in an interview, he thanked his brother for the role he played. He also said another man played a pivotal role in the trip.

“I am on a scholarship with great mentorship and sponsorship by a great person, a father of two girls who I am not sure would love to have his name on the papers, but he is the reason I met the financial needs to chase my dreams.”

“But there is also someone I would like to mention, Archibald Tafadzwa Chisango, my elder brother, a great man who sacrificed all he had and still is to make sure I am properly facilitated.”

Motsi, who is also known by the nickname “Franco” went to the United States as a former National University of Science and Technology student to further his commercial degree, at the same time pursuing his dream of going professional in football.

The former Zengeza 1 and Prince Edward High School student who hails from Harare previously played for Prince Edward Academy, Academy 2063, Power Eleven Academy and World Athletes Recruit.

He also played an important part in NUST’s third place finish in the Zimbabwe University’s Sports Association (ZUSA) Games which were held in Harare last year, scoring two important goals.

The attacking midfielder, who is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo also spoke of how he balances schoolwork and football, stating that to him it is natural and it has no formula.

“No formula really, it’s just about doing what you need for what you want. The two might be confused so it’s better to do them both so when you finally get to know what you want and what you really need, you will have two already and what will be left is to place them in the right position.”