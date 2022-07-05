Free entry for fans into 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B group matches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL group matches for the International Cricket Council 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B happening in Bulawayo next week are free for fans to watch.

The tournament is happening at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club from 11 to 17 July. Group matches are lined up from 11-14, with 12 fixtures lined up and according to the tournament flier, the preliminary encounters as well as the playoff ones are free entry. All fans have to do is provide proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Fans will be required to fork out US$2 (grand stand) and US$1 (rest of the ground) for the semifinals on Friday 15 July and the final on 17 July. Queens Sports Club is the venue for the final. For children in school uniform, entry into all the all the 17 matches is free.

Zimbabwe are playing all their group matches at Queens Sports Club starting off against Singapore on Monday 11 July before they clash with Jersey the following day prior to taking on the United States of America on Thursday 14 July.

When Zimbabwe hosted the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, matches were free and this saw huge crowds for Zimbabwe’s matches. Zimbabwe’s last match against the United Arab Emirates was watched by thousands of spectators, which resulted in some of the fans who tried to access the venue late being locked out.

