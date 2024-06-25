Free eye screening service for Bulawayo residents

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Albino Trust of Zimbabwe will conduct a free eye screening service for residents of Bulawayo and also issue prescription glasses at various sites.

In a statement, the Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the exercise will be carried out at five Bulawayo City Council (BCC) clinics namely, Nkulumane Clinic on 24 June, Cowdray Park Clinic on 25 June, Pumula Clinic on 26 June, Mzilikazi Clinic 27 June and Northern Suburbs Clinic on 27 June 2024.

The free screening is open to all age groups and persons with Albinism will also be given free sunscreen during the course of the exercise at the various clinics.

Residents are encouraged to attend the free eye screening so that they get the necessary help from the medical teams that will be on the ground.

The Albino Trust of Zimbabwe can be contacted through Mr Nyoni on 0778027256

