Free falling Bosso face Cranborne Bullets

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

NO Highlanders faithful should dream of looking up to their dependable and gritty defender Peter Muduhwa when the black and white army takes aim at bottom placed Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Add to that, there will be no Andrew Mbeba, the freekick specialist, in the Bosso mix. The quartet is with the senior national team that is conducting training in Harare after the country failed to secure a friendly in the Fifa international break.

However, one way or the other Muduhwa, was set to miss this Bosso tie after he was handed a four-game ban by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee. According to a ruling on a disciplinary hearing conducted on September 26, Muduhwa was found guilty of inciting violence during the Bosso versus Dynamos game at Barbourfields Stadium and he was also expected to pay a US$500 fine.

Enough about those who will be absent in the Bosso camp for their legendary son Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu will be the man in charge.

The legend takes control at a time when it does not need any chameleonic caution to mention that the Bulawayo football giants have been on a freefall. Bosso have been pale shadows of themselves in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, their form has taken a nosedive when the season has reached fever pitch, registering a single win, one draw and three defeats in their last five outings. This means from a possible 15 points, Bosso have managed to collect four points. This is a development that translates to a wanting 27 percent success rate.

As a result their followers are growing impatient with the team’s inconsistent performances. The blame game has been chiefly targeted at Brito and the club’s toothless forwards that include bustling Stanley Ngala, their last season’s top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa, Washington Nanaya and young Calvin Chigonero.

The executive is attacked for failure to secure Brito’s favourite Obriel Chirinda. It was no wonder that before he left for national team duty, Brito saw the need of having his charges rise again just for the sake of their millions of fans and just for the sake of the famous “Siyinqaba” inscribed Bosso badge.

“It has been difficult but we are trying our best. We went 19 games unbeaten and what we are working on is to bring back the mentality of winning, give a good answer to our supporters that have always been behind us. So we will need to bring all our strengths on Sunday (today) and make our fans happy by collecting the three points,” said Brito.

He added: “We need to raise our character. This is the time that we need to keep together, keeping united. We will fight together and what is important is to keep moving on.”

On the other hand, Bullets have suffered five defeats in their last five games managing to get a single win.

They anchor the log standings 21 points and their form rate suggests they are on a 20 percent success rate after registering a total of five triumphs, six stalemates, 15 defeats and they have a goal difference of -11.

Meanwhile, in other league fixtures also scheduled for today CAPS United will welcome unpredictable new boys Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium.The match will be beamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

Triangle United have a date with the Nation Dube coached Hwange at Gibbo Stadium.

Today’s Fixtures

Triangle United v Hwange (Gibbo Stadium), Highlanders v Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields Stadium), CAPS United v Sheasham (National Sports Stadium)

—@FungaiMuderere