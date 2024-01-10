Free medical care for Emakhandeni-Luveve elderly community

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MORE than 400 elderly residents from Emakhandeni and Luveve suburbs on Saturday benefitted from free health care services, medication and food hampers provided by businessman, Mr Brian Samuriwo.

Through his Brian Samuriwo Foundation, Mr Samuriwo has managed to transform the lives of a the elderly and youths through a partnership he entered with doctors and nurses for economic development to conduct health expos monthly amongst other programs.

“We were given the license to fundraise for charity at our command centre and we are using the proceeds to help the elderly, youths and the vulnerable within our community. The medical services programme will run on a monthly and rotational basis where we will set up a centre in each suburb so that residents can access free health checks and also receive free medication.

“We have a team of four doctors, specialists and a pharmacist on site and the programme is open to everyone. We will continue running the programme as we continue to fundraise for them. We also seek to empower youths with skills to be self-sufficient through various programmes that we run in both Luveve and Emakhandeni suburbs,” said Mr Samuriwo.

Hundreds of elderly residents managed to consult the medical practitioners on site who said diabetes and hypertension were among the most common health concerns for the elderly.

Mrs Siphathisiwe Tshuma (68) who was part of the elderly and vulnerable, grappling to secure essential healthcare said a beacon of hope had emerged as it was expensive for her to purchase medication.

“I was diagnosed with hypertension in early 2004 and I am surviving on medication since then. However, at times, it is expensive for me especially when my children also do not have the money. When I heard that Samuriwo was bringing doctors for free medical check-ups and medicine, I was one of the people to come. The doctors said my BP is stable and I was given free medication that will last a month and I am very happy,” said Mrs Tshuma.

The health expo was attended by Zanu PF provincial chairperson for Bulawayo Cde Jabulani Sibanda who interacted with the elderly and assured them that Government through various initiatives would ensure their concerns were addressed.

Despite having lost the Emakhandeni- Luveve House of Assembly seat to CCC, Samuriwo has continued to carry out community help projects that benefit the locals. @nyeve14