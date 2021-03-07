French fund to boost tourism recovery

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has secured funding from a French financing organisation, Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), aimed at implementing a post Covid-19 impact assessment and capacity building programme.

The financial assistance package is set to boost the National Tourism Growth Strategy introduced by the Government last year, as local tourism readies for a business rebound. Although ZTA was not at liberty to reveal the details of the fund, Sunday News is reliably informed that AFD could release 150 000 euros for the project.

Tourism in the country hit a low since March last year as the Government effected an intense lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19. Hotels, lodges, restaurants and safari businesses closed shop, only to partially re-open last September.

In announcing the fund from AFD last Thursday, the country’s tourism marketing organisation said it had already put in plans to spend the money on an industry impact assessment project, tourism recovery implementation framework, institutional strengthening and capacity building. ZTA spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti told Sunday News that it was necessary for the sector to undergo a thorough valuation of how Covid-19 impacted the industry.

“Through the fund that ZTA has received from Agence Francaise de Development, focus will be put on a Covid-19 tourism impact assessment, capacity building, institutional strengthening and recovery framework. The goal is to propel our tourism sector and have it ready to face challenges that lie ahead. Our aim as ZTA is to help the tourism industry back on its feet again. At the moment we cannot disclose the amount of the fund as we are still in talks on the project,” said Mr Koti.

In its drive to promote tourism, ZTA has called for expressions of interest (EOI) for consultants to participate in the comprehensive evaluation supported by the AFD fund. Mr Koti said consultants will do a wide-ranging research on the domestic tourism strategy, investment and tourism development zones.

“In part, this is a development that seeks to support the domestic tourism strategy. Services of consultants cover areas such as the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, also known as MICE tourism,” he said.

As part of efforts to cushion the sector, the Government last May initially gave a US$20 million stimulus package, but industry players bemoaned it was not enough. Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Clive Chinwada said players in the industry incurred heavy financial losses and the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the tourism industry was likely to be felt for the next coming years.

“The rebound is painful considering that most businesses closed for long periods. For the industry to fully pick up, it will take time but we remain optimistic. There is a need for capital injection so that the sector is capacitated for growth,” said Mr Chinwada.

The Government last November scrapped Value Added Tax (VAT) on the tourism industry as it moved to drum up support for domestic tourism. In doing away with the levy, the Government also unveiled the ZIMBHO promotion which is part of a raft of measures being implemented in reviving the tourism sector. The campaign is meant to promote domestic tourism.

At least 80 percent of Zimbabwe’s tourism activity, as noted by the ZTA through its domestic tourism strategy is done by international tourists. However, hopes are high that if locals engage in travel and tour, the $5 billion tourism economy will be achieved in five years time.