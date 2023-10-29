Fresh impetus for devolution…Poverty to prosperity for many: President

Kuda Bwititi in GWERU

THE Zanu-PF Government is committed to accelerating the country’s development through policies that are geared towards lifting many Zimbabweans out of poverty and into prosperity, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his closing remarks at the 20th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference here yesterday, the President also rallied the ruling party to provide guidance for speedy implementation of programmes that improve the well-being of people and communities. He said devolution, which is highly transformative, especially in rural areas, where the majority of Zimbabweans live, will be given impetus in the next five years.

“The amended 2023 party constitution gives impetus, urgency and renewed focus to the socio-economic and political realities of our country towards lifting many out of poverty and into prosperity. Going forward, I urge the party to assume a greater sense of responsibility and renewed resolve towards providing the requisite leadership, guidance and support for the speedy implementation of policies, programmes and projects. Our ruling Zanu-PF party must fully exercise the mandate entrusted on us to drive the success and prosperity of our nation. All the wings of the party must pull their weight.”

President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, said the just-ended conference showed that the revolutionary party has a vision to provide a prosperous future for Zimbabweans.

“The presentations on the socio-economic and political situation in our country were reflective that the successes we continue to score as a Zanu-PF-led Government demonstrate that we have a vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Zimbabwe. The discipline, focus and commitment demonstrated by delegates throughout the conference is applauded. This is reflective that we are a party that is fully aware of the weighty responsibility that we have to drive the development, modernisation and industrialisation of our beloved motherland.”

The theme for this year’s conference, he said, was tailor-made to emphasise the party’s commitment to improving people’s lives.

“The theme of this 20th National People’s Conference — ‘Towards Vision 2030 through Devolution, Industrialisation and Modernisation’ — provides enormous motivation for all of us to remain focused and consistent in the implementation of programmes and projects that uplift the standard of living across communities.”

The ruling party, the President added, is rejuvenating as it positions itself to deliver on its development agenda.

“Zanu-PF is a party of our heritage and a party for the future; we are modernising, reorganising, recalibrating and rejuvenating. Forward ever, backward never. The insightful, open, constructive and solution-centred debates, which culminated in our sound and implementable conference resolutions, are applauded.”

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF must remain inspired and guided by the national development philosophy — Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.

“Mere talk harms the nation but hard, honest work flourishes the nation, hence, as we modernise and industrialise our country, we must continue to be a party of action and results,” he said.

The country’s traditional leaders were hailed for nurturing peace and supporting the national development agenda. Delegates were also exhorted to take back to the people plans and responsive policy interventions that were adopted at the annual indaba.

“The ongoing programme-driven grassroots mobilisation should remain the cornerstone of our colossal mass party. The party must continue being strong, village by village, while also consolidating support in cities and towns.”

He applauded Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries for once again showing solidarity with Zimbabwe during the Anti-Sanctions Day last Wednesday.

“The meeting was convened against a background of several activities. These included the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day, where we received increased support and solidarity from Sadc and the progressive peoples of the global community on our call for the immediate and unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.”

He also thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for sending his special envoy and China International Development Cooperation Agency vice chairperson Mr Tang Wenhong to officially hand over the new Parliament building to Government last week.

“Only on Thursday, I was pleased to receive a high-level delegation from my dear brother and colleague, His Excellency President Xi Jinping, which was sent to officially hand over to us the new Parliament of Zimbabwe building. On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, our revolutionary party Zanu-PF, and indeed on my own behalf, we express our deep gratitude to the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping and the people of China for this kind donation to our nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Vice-President and Zanu-PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga lauded President Mnangagwa for his unwavering commitment to improving people’s lives. Vice-President and Zanu-PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi, party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Politburo members, senior party and Government officials, service chiefs, diplomats and delegates from all the country’s 10 provinces attended the conference — which ended yesterday with an all-night musical concert. (Turn to page 4 to read the full speech by the President)