From barefoot dreams to FC Platinum Queens: The Fortunate Nyoka story

Media Mpofu, Zimpapers Sports Hub
FROM the dusty fields of Mwenezi to the bright lights of the national league, Fortunate Nyoka’s journey is one of resilience, sacrifice and an unbreakable passion for football.
Once a young girl playing barefoot in the rural heartlands of Masvingo Province, she has risen to become a key player for FC Platinum Queens — an inspiring symbol for young girls who dare to dream beyond societal expectations.
Nyoka’s love affair with football began in Grade 2, an innate talent she felt compelled to nurture, despite the resistance from her mother, who believed football was a sport for boys.
“She wanted me to play netball instead,” Nyoka recalls.
“But I knew football was my calling.”
Her role models were none other than former Mighty Warriors captain Danai Bhobho and Black Rhinos legend Felistus Muzongondi. Inspired by their success, she pursued the sport with unwavering determination.
However, her early playing days at Neshuro High School were fraught with challenges, playing without proper equipment and sometimes struggling to form a full team.
“When our school didn’t qualify for district or national tournaments, other schools would draft me into their teams,” she says.
It was during one such competition that she caught the attention of Mwenezi Government High School, which awarded her a scholarship. From there, she faced off against established clubs like Mwenezana Estate Queens, sharpening her skills and proving her mettle.
Her talent did not go unnoticed. She became a provincial standout, earning multiple awards as the best player in school competitions.
She also represented Masvingo Province at the Zimbabwe National Youth Games, where she finally met her childhood idols, Muzongondi and Bhobho.
Her professional breakthrough came in 2016 when she joined Zvishavane Pirates as a winger. The following year, her prowess earned her a call-up to the national team, a feat she repeated in 2018. Over time, she transitioned into a defensive role, a position in which she continues to excel at FC Platinum Queens.
Her recent accolades speak volumes about her consistency and impact. In May 2024, she was named Player of the Month, and for two consecutive years, she made it into the prestigious Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Best XI.
Now 28, Nyoka’s journey has shifted perceptions in Mwenezi, where parents who once dismissed women’s football are now supporting their daughters’ ambitions.
“I lost my parents at a tender age, but that did not stop me. I stood for myself, fought hard, and today, I’m enjoying the fruits of my determination,” she says with pride.
She believes that for women’s football to thrive in Zimbabwe, players must embrace passion, sacrifice, hard work, consistency and perseverance.
“The road is tough, but if you love the game enough, nothing can stop you,” she declares.
Nyoka’s story is more than just a tale of personal triumph, it’s a beacon of hope for every young girl who dares to lace up her boots and chase a dream.