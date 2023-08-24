Makarawu athletics w/champs next round bid flops

SPRINTER Tapiwanashe Makarawu faced a strong match-up and failed to qualify into the second round of the men’s 200m race at the on-going Budapest World Athletics Championships in Hungary yesterday.

The USA-based Zimbabwean gave it all in the second heat finishing fourth in a time of 20.64 seconds, but it was not enough for him to progress to the next stage of the global championships.

The heat was won by the newly minted world 100m champion Noah Lyles of the USA in 20.05 seconds. The American star athlete is vying to retain the global 200m title which he won in Oregon in the USA last year.

Makarawu’s finishing time was outside his personal best time 20.10 seconds which earned him qualification for this 40th edition of the world championships.

“This is my first race in a major championship. I definitely gave it all, but it was not enough. I really have to go back to the drawing board and try to get it right against top class athletes,” said Makarawu.

After the tabulation of all results of the six heats where the first three in each and the next six fastest qualified – had Makarawu placing 26th overall falling adrift by two persons to get the qualification spot.

In the meantime – three Zimbabweans – Fortunate Chidzivo will compete in the women’s marathon on Saturday, while the national record holder Isaac Mpofu and Ngonidzashe Ncube compete in the men’s marathon on Sunday.