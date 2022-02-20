From shoestring budget reject to Nama award nominee

Bruce Ndlovu , Sunday Life Reporter

The script for Veza was conceived in a car. Director and producer Dumie Manyathela recalls how one day in 2018, only a year after he left university, he and writer Laura Bonginkosi decided that they wanted to make an action movie while they sat in a car.

If locally made movies are rare in Bulawayo, action movies are rarer, so few would have thought that three years after that car conversation, the action thriller Veza would be making its debut on big screens.

Fewer still would have guessed that only three years later, the same movie would be nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards (Namas) in the Outstanding Screen Productions category.

For Manyathela, the story of the film’s humble beginnings is a tale of how a bunch of creatives in the city took themselves out of their comfort zones and bet on what looked like unlikely a movie.

Veza introduced Bulawayo to a new batch of action heroes, with Calvin Madula and musician cum actor Lungile Ndlovu playing the leading actors in the film. Other members of the cast include Natasha Dlamini, Nonkanyiso Mabaleka and Percy Shoko.

“In 2018 I met our screenwriter and production manager Laura Bonginkosi, just after I finished university in 2017. So, she said we should do a film together and I agreed.

At the time I was doing a lot of edutainment but for this one I said let’s do action. My first short film was Londisizwe which was about child marriages.

We ended up writing the story in the car because it was a car conversation and after two weeks, she came with the first draft of the script.

2019 is when I first attempted to shoot Veza but it was not coming out the way I had envisioned. I knew the quality and standard that was needed. I had been working with Daniel Lasker and he had already exposed me to good quality and standards,” he told Sunday Life.

Manyathela said that the film’s triumph was a victory for many people, as without extensive collaboration, it would not have been possible to make.

“In 2021 I partnered with Da Kudu from AfroJams Studios who he specializes in sound and audio post-production and Rodney Mabaleka who specializes in cinematography, art direction and all.

So that’s when I felt like I can collaborate with these guys to do Veza because at the end of the day it is all about collaboration. Da Kudu had the audio equipment and camera, Rodney came in with his skills in Cinematography so that’s how we brought our companies, Dream Made Films, Rodney Films and AfroJams Studios, together,” he said. Manyathela said the film was a labour of love, as they had no supporting budget to operate with.

“We had no budget. It was just a risk that we took as friends and said let’s just do this with the little resources that we have and whoever is willing to help us.

There was no funding or handouts, we just risked everything, including our equipment, to do this production. It wasn’t easy. It was not a walk in the park and things were going south because one of the challenges that I faced was bumping into people that never believed in my vision at all, so there were a lot NOs.

No one wanted to take the risk of failing with us and I understood because in Zimbabwe people want to jump onto your ship when its moving,” he said. Balancing the production and work schedule of the cast, most of who had day jobs, was a headache, Manyathela said.

“First of all, as a director you are not only collaborating with the heads of departments but you’re also collaborating with the actors.

So, most of the cast had day jobs so as a director it is your job to hear them first. It was a matter of finding out their schedules and after that you would come out with a production schedule for shooting and find out if it could be flexible. It was a matter of finding a balance.

For example, one of the actors would be off from work once a week, so we would capatalise on that day and shoot most of their scenes and then release them,” he said.

Manyathela said that he hoped that Nama nomination would go a long way in showing the corporate world that the film industry was worth investing in.

“The Nama nomination is a win for us as a team because this is a film with no budget. The fact that we were recognised nationally shows that we are actually carrying something that’s promising, something that can pioneer a lucrative film industry that can be respected.

We are proving to the corporate world that they should take the risk and invest in the television and film industry because at the end of the day we are branding Zimbabwe,” he said.