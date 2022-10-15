From the growth points to Mzansi

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

ONLY a month ago, Victoria Falls musicians Muffia King and Navy Boi were entertaining revellers at growth points in Lupinyu and Chisuma but recently, they made their debut in South Africa, as they found themselves in unfamiliar but grander territory at Johannesburg’s Tijuca Night Club.

It is the second time in as many months that the two Victoria Falls artistes have found themselves exporting their talents beyond the country’s borders, after they sparkled at a show dubbed “Zim to Bots” held at Trekkers Night Club in Gaborone recently.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Muffia King said they were chuffed by their performance in Mzansi, as it proved that their careers were on an upward trajectory. He also said that the shows, which are coming thick and fast for the duo, were providing with an outlet to express their creativity after the restrictions they endured during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic when shows were banned.

“I feel great to be working with Navy Bwoi who is an artist I’m mostly doing shows with him and yes, he is dedicated at what he does. Now that we can perform after Covid-19 we haven’t stopped doing shows and right now it’s an advantage because we can perform for quite a bigger number of people. Last month end we performed in Hwange at two different clubs which are GK Sports Bar and Signature Club on the same night and the turnup was massive.

“At the beginning of last month we performed at one of our music promoters’ clubs. We performed at Mkoma Tich’s joints and his clubs are in the growth points in Lupinyu and Chisuma and they are a way of giving back to the community. People are excited about our live shows up and yes, they really loved being entertained by us so right now I can say my calendar for October is already full as we have shows booked already in Hwange, Victoria Falls and Zambia while most of our dates for December are almost taken,” he said.