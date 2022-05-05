Fruitful day two for Zimbabwe at ITF/CAT junior tennis tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE had a fruitful day two at the ongoing ITF/CAT 14 as well as 16 and under Southern Africa junior team competition taking place at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Zimbabwe are the countries taking part in the tournament for boys and girls.

In the girls 14 years and under singles, Chanelle Zhuwakini defeated Namibia Susana Van der Walt 6-2, 6-2, Tinotenda Chipfakacha saw off Joanivia Bezuidenhout from Namibia 6-0, 6-2. Zhuwakini then teamed up with Zahara El Zein to beat Van der Walt and Mai Schalkywk 6-4, 6-3. Tafara Nhokwara defeated Mozambican Eric Sigauque 7-5, 6-2 while Tendekai Musabaeka got the better of Edilson Rosa also from Mozambique 6-2, 6-1 in the boys 14 years and under singles.

Nhokwara teamed up with Makanaka Whata to beat Rosa and Sigauque 6-0, 7-5 in the doubles encounter.

In the girls 16 years and under singles, Ruvarashe Magarira beat Celina Laloo of Mauritius 6-1, 6-1 and Sasha Chimedza eased past Tanasha Bhowiuth also from Mauritius 6-0, 6-0. Magarira combined forces with Kupakwashe Kanyore to overcome Tejaswini Jesso and Bhowiuth 6-0, 6-0 in the doubles fixture.

Harry Malachi beat Emmerson Pedro of Angola and Roan Mtisi saw off another Angolan Daniel Domingos 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5. Mtisi and Kuda Ndiringepi combined to beat the Angolan pair of Roberto Matondo and Pedro. [email protected]_29