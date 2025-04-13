Frustration at Rufaro: Scottland falter despite Billiat Brilliance

Langton Nyakwenda at Rufaro

SCOTTLAND’S bright start to the season dimmed at Rufaro on Saturday, as coach Tonderai Ndiraya found himself under fire from a section of frustrated fans following a 1-1 draw against Yadah.

A few visibly intoxicated Scottland supporters chanted songs denouncing Ndiraya after their team dropped two valuable points in a game many expected them to win.

Star signing Khama Billiat gave the Mabvuku-based outfit an early lead with a trademark header in the 27th minute, converting a pinpoint cross from Panashe Mutimbanyoka. It was his first goal of the season, a moment of relief for the Warriors forward, who opted not to celebrate out of respect for his former side.

But Francis Mustafa struck back for Yadah before the break, ensuring the game ended with honours even.

The result leaves Scottland on 11 points from a possible 18 — two behind early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars, who stumbled to a 2-1 defeat away to TelOne.

Unsurprisingly, the draw did not sit well with some of the club’s supporters, but Ndiraya called for calm, urging fans to give him time to build a cohesive unit.

“We would have really wanted three points, but a point is still good for us. Out of a possible 18, we are on 11 — for me, that’s a good start,” he said.

The championship-winning gaffer insists there’s no need to panic.

“We have a long way to go. We’ve only played six games, so there’s really nothing much to talk about. I think between now and Match Day 17, there’s going to be a lot of movement in the top half of the log.”

Ndiraya acknowledged the quality within his ranks, but emphasized that individual brilliance alone won’t carry them far.

“Of course, we’ve got good players, but just having quality isn’t enough if we don’t play as a team. We’re in the process of getting the group to gel. Probably after Match Day 10, we’ll be talking about a different Scottland.”

Yadah, despite facing a star-studded Scottland line-up that featured captain Walter Musona, Tichaona Chipunza, and the rock-solid Peter Muduhwa, held their own throughout the contest.

The Miracle Boys nearly snatched it at the death when Anotidaishe Gwatidzo’s corner kick was cleared off the line. Billiat had also missed a late headed opportunity just before that moment.

“In the critical phase of the game, we conceded a goal we should’ve avoided. In the second half, we pushed for a winner but lacked sharpness. I felt we had two or three good chances that we didn’t convert,” reflected Ndiraya.

He admitted the substitutes didn’t have the desired impact.

“In the last 15 minutes, I thought we dominated midfield, but those who came on didn’t give us what we were looking for.”

Yadah coach Ikabort Masocha welcomed the point after a narrow 0-1 loss to Greenfuel in their previous fixture.

“It’s a positive result for us, especially after the loss in Chisumbanje. We needed to add to our tally and try to move away from the relegation zone,” he said.

As has become customary, the VIP enclosure at Rufaro was packed with celebrities and socialites. Among the crowd was Zimdancehall sensation Kevin “Killer T” Kusikwenyu, who added star power to a tense afternoon that ended in shared spoils.