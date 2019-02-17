FUEL IN THE TANK!…Bosso end pre-season training with win over Green Fuel

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS concluded their pre-season camp in the Eastern Highlands with a 2-1 aggregate triumph over Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Green Fuel in a practice match played at Green Fuel Arena in Chisumbanje yesterday.

According to information provided by Highlanders, striker Prince Dube, making a return to Highlanders after returning from South Africa and attacking midfielder, Devine Mhindiriri formerly with Bulawayo City were on target as Bosso overcame Green Fuel 2-1 on aggregate in a practice match.

Mhindiriri, a Zimbabwe national Under-20 player scored the only goal while goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, also signed from Bulawayo City saved a penalty in the first match, while Dube found the target for Amahlolanyama in the second clash which ended 1-1.

Highlanders have been in the Eastern Highlanders since last Wednesday and return to Bulawayo today.

A total of 26 players were part of the camp held in the hilly part of Zimbabwe. They had their first pre-season camp in Matabeleland South, which was disrupted after some senior players protested against allowances that had been promised to them by the club leadership. The players later went back to camp following talks between them and the Kenneth Mhlophe led Bosso executive where the issues were ironed out.

@Mdawini_29